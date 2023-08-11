On Friday, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (50-66) host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (33-82) in the series opener at Nationals Park.

The favored Nationals have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Joan Adon - WSH (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have been favored six times and won four of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Nationals have a 4-6 record (winning 40% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 33, or 29.2%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 33 of 113 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

