Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Athletics on August 11, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Esteury Ruiz, Lane Thomas and others when the Oakland Athletics visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 130 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .283/.328/.486 slash line so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 122 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI.
- He's slashed .280/.325/.418 so far this season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Paul Blackburn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Blackburn Stats
- The Athletics will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (2-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Blackburn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Blackburn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|9
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 9
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 46 bases.
- He's slashing .255/.306/.324 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 walks and 22 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .211/.299/.303 so far this season.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 6
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
