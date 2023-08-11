Oddsmakers have set player props for Esteury Ruiz, Lane Thomas and others when the Oakland Athletics visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 130 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .283/.328/.486 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 122 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashed .280/.325/.418 so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Reds Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Paul Blackburn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Blackburn Stats

The Athletics will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (2-2) for his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Blackburn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Blackburn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 5 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Rockies Jul. 29 6.0 9 2 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 5.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 5.2 9 6 6 3 2 at Red Sox Jul. 9 1.0 3 2 2 1 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joan Adon's player props with BetMGM.

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 46 bases.

He's slashing .255/.306/.324 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 walks and 22 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .211/.299/.303 so far this season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.