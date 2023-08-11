On Friday, Stone Garrett (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .254.

Garrett has picked up a hit in 34 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven in a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .188 AVG .317 .282 OBP .383 .313 SLG .525 6 XBH 13 3 HR 4 11 RBI 19 34/10 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings