Friday's WNBA slate includes A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces (25-3) playing at home against Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (13-15) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this game following a 104-84 win versus Dallas. The Aces' leading scorer was Wilson, who wound up with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Washington lost to Phoenix 91-72 in their last game. Sykes (24 PTS, 52.6 FG%) ended the game as Washington's top scorer.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+1200 to win)

Mystics (+1200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are seventh in the league offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and fourth defensively (81.0 points allowed).

On the glass, Washington is second-worst in the league in rebounds (32.0 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1 per game).

This season the Mystics are third-worst in the league in assists at 18.6 per game.

Washington is the third-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

Beyond the arc, the Mystics are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Washington gives up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and eighth, respectively, in the league.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mystics are putting up more points at home (84.7 per game) than away (76.2). And they are conceding less at home (79.9) than on the road (82.0).

Washington averages more rebounds per game at home (32.1) than away (31.9), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (35.5) than on the road (36.8).

This year the Mystics are collecting more assists at home (19.3 per game) than away (17.9).

At home, Washington commits 11.9 turnovers per game, 1.1 fewer than on the road (13.0). The team forces 15.4 turnovers per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (14.9).

At home the Mystics sink 7.9 treys per game, 1.5 more than away (6.4). They shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc at home, 5.5% higher than on the road (29.4%).

At home Washington allows 8.3 treys per game, 1.2 more than away (7.1). The team concedes 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% higher than on the road (34.2%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been underdogs in nine games this season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

The Mystics have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Washington is 12-15-0 against the spread this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

