Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (67-50) versus the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The probable starters are J.P. France (8-3) for the Astros and Tyler Anderson (5-3) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 46 out of the 77 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 24 of its 34 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 568.

The Astros have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Angels matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Angels have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (570 total, 4.9 per game).

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles W 7-6 Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles W 8-2 Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels W 11-3 Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth August 14 @ Marlins - Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett August 15 @ Marlins - Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto August 16 @ Marlins - Hunter Brown vs Jesús Luzardo August 18 Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule