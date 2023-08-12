Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .278 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 106 hits.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (27.5%).
- In 4.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.
- In 33.9% of his games this season (37 of 109), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.324
|OBP
|.352
|.296
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/14
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.