The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (131) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

In 87 of 116 games this season (75.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven home a run in 45 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 63 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .309 AVG .259 .346 OBP .313 .518 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 35 RBI 32 50/10 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings