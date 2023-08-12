Minjee Lee will be among those at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Looking to place a wager on Lee at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Minjee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Lee has earned one top-10 finish and five top-20 finishes in her past five events.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in each of her last five tournaments.

Lee is hoping for her ninth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Lee hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 16th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -3 283 0 16 1 2 $913,867

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,881 yards, Walton Heath Golf Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,015 yards.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,583 yards, 298 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lee was better than 63% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.6).

Lee's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

In that most recent tournament, Lee's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Lee ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Lee Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.