Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (51-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-83) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on August 12.

The probable starters are Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals and Luis Medina (3-8) for the Athletics.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Nationals failed to cover.

The Nationals have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Washington has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 59.2% chance to win.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 506 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).

