On Saturday, August 12 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (51-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-83) at Nationals Park. Jake Irvin will get the call for the Nationals, while Luis Medina will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Athletics are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Nationals (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.04 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won five of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (28.9%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 29-72 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Ildemaro Vargas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

