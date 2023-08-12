Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Athletics on August 12, 2023
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Esteury Ruiz and others when the Washington Nationals host the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has collected 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.
- He has a .280/.324/.416 slash line on the year.
- Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 46 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.302/.319 so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.