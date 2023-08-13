After hitting .161 with a double, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 51.6% of his 95 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (9.5%).
  • In 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 50
.219 AVG .181
.303 OBP .308
.335 SLG .259
11 XBH 7
3 HR 3
23 RBI 10
33/19 K/BB 35/25
4 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.