The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .257 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Abrams has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (29 of 108), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 54
.266 AVG .249
.321 OBP .294
.422 SLG .410
18 XBH 19
6 HR 5
20 RBI 24
40/12 K/BB 46/7
14 SB 15

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.