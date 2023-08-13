Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .278 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .266 with 34 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), with more than one hit 30 times (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this year (20.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.7%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.322
|OBP
|.352
|.295
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
