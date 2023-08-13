On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .255.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (18.8%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 32 .277 AVG .245 .292 OBP .287 .489 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 9 RBI 15 5/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings