Jeter Downs Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Jeter Downs and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.
Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)
- Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Downs got a hit in four of 13 games last year (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He went deep once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Downs picked up an RBI in three of 13 games last season (23.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.100
|AVG
|.211
|.095
|OBP
|.250
|.100
|SLG
|.421
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
