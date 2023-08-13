Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Athletics Player Props
|Nationals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Athletics
|Nationals vs Athletics Odds
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 110), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored in 42 of 110 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.286
|AVG
|.267
|.324
|OBP
|.318
|.433
|SLG
|.389
|20
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|42/13
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.