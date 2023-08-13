The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .253 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • He has homered in 13 games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in 34 games this year (34.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 52
.246 AVG .259
.286 OBP .330
.368 SLG .443
13 XBH 17
4 HR 10
17 RBI 28
22/7 K/BB 17/20
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.