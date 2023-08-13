Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsAugust 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .250.

Chavis has had a base hit in 15 of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .222 AVG .270 .250 OBP .341 .259 SLG .378 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

