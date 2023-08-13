Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals (52-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-84) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on August 13.

The Nationals will give the ball to Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.30 ERA).

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Nationals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Nationals have won six out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

Washington has a record of 4-1 when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 509 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.87).

Nationals Schedule