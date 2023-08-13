Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Lane Thomas, Esteury Ruiz and others in the Washington Nationals-Oakland Athletics matchup at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Williams Stats

The Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-7) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 23 starts this season.

Williams has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Williams Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 8 4.2 8 6 6 7 1 at Mets Jul. 30 4.0 7 5 5 2 4 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 6.0 9 4 4 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 5.0 7 2 2 1 2 at Cardinals Jul. 15 2.2 1 1 1 5 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI (132 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .284/.330/.485 so far this year.

Thomas has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI (123 total hits).

He has a slash line of .276/.321/.411 so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 46 bases.

He's slashed .251/.301/.318 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.