Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .307 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Adams has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (35.7%).
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adams has had an RBI in nine games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.367 AVG .220
.424 OBP .289
.683 SLG .366
11 XBH 4
3 HR 1
8 RBI 7
19/5 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.