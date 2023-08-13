Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Athletics Player Props
|Nationals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Athletics
|Nationals vs Athletics Odds
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .307 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Adams has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (35.7%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Adams has had an RBI in nine games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.367
|AVG
|.220
|.424
|OBP
|.289
|.683
|SLG
|.366
|11
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/5
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.