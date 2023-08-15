C.J. Abrams -- batting .238 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .255 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 68 of 109 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (25.7%).

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (10.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .262 AVG .249 .319 OBP .294 .415 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 40/12 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 15

