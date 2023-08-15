Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (60 of 99), with multiple hits 28 times (28.3%).
- In 13.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.294
|OBP
|.330
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|28
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
