Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .675 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .482.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (89 of 118), with multiple hits 36 times (30.5%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 64 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.310
|AVG
|.259
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.513
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|32
|52/10
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Pivetta (8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
