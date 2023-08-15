How to Watch the Nationals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Nick Pivetta, who is the named starter for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 108 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 18th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 517 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (7-9) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 23 starts this season.
- Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-0
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-2
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Taijuan Walker
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
