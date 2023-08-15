Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Nick Pivetta, who is the named starter for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 108 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 18th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 517 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (7-9) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 23 starts this season.

Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Taijuan Walker 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

