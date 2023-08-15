Washington Nationals (53-66) will play the Boston Red Sox (62-56) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, C.J. Abrams will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (8-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' game versus the Red Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Joey Meneses hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 28 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.