Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Red Sox on August 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others in the Boston Red Sox-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 133 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.329/.482 on the season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.
- He's slashing .281/.326/.416 on the season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Nick Pivetta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Pivetta Stats
- The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (8-6) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Pivetta has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.5 innings per outing.
- He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Pivetta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 5
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|7.1
|5
|3
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 25
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Turner Stats
- Turner has recorded 118 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.354/.488 slash line on the year.
- Turner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs and two RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .263/.333/.509 so far this year.
- Devers has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
