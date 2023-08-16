C.J. Abrams vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has driven in a run in 29 games this year (26.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (40.9%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for Riley Adams
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
- Click Here for Stone Garrett
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Alex Call
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.249
|.323
|OBP
|.294
|.414
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|41/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|15
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.