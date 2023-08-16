On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Ruiz is batting .429 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has had a hit in 61 of 100 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (32.0%), including four multi-run games (4.0%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .256 AVG .259 .293 OBP .330 .378 SLG .443 14 XBH 17 4 HR 10 19 RBI 28 22/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

