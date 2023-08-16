Michael Chavis vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Michael Chavis -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .265.
- This season, Chavis has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Chavis has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 25 games so far this season.
Other Nationals Players vs the Red Sox
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.258
|AVG
|.270
|.281
|OBP
|.341
|.290
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton (7-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
