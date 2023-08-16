Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (63-56) versus the Washington Nationals (53-67) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 16.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (7-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.62 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been victorious in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 29 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (521 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule