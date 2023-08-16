Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (63-56) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (53-67) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+130). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 11-11 (50%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 33-39 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

