The Cleveland Browns vs the Philadelphia Eagles is one of several games to catch on the NFL preseason schedule this week. See how to watch each game below.

Watch the NFL and so much more with a subscription to Fubo.

NFL Preseason Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preseason

Game Day: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Carolina Panthers at New York Giants NFL Preseason

Game Day: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons NFL Preseason

Game Day: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks NFL Preseason

Game Day: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers NFL Preseason