After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 45 walks while hitting .195.

Call has recorded a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.4%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .210 AVG .181 .295 OBP .308 .321 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 34/20 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings