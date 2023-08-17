Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Meneses has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • In 8.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 45 of 113 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 53
.295 AVG .267
.339 OBP .318
.444 SLG .389
22 XBH 17
6 HR 5
31 RBI 32
43/15 K/BB 51/17
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
