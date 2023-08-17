Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (54-67) and Boston Red Sox (63-57) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on August 17.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.92 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Nationals have been victorious in 45, or 42.5%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 21 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule