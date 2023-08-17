The Boston Red Sox (63-57) and the Washington Nationals (54-67) will clash on Thursday, August 17 at Nationals Park, with Chris Sale getting the nod for the Red Sox and Patrick Corbin taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 55 times and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (42.5%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 21-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.