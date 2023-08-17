Stone Garrett vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .633 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .271 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 39 of 79 games this season (49.4%) Garrett has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (26.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (11.4%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (36.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.230
|AVG
|.317
|.321
|OBP
|.383
|.407
|SLG
|.525
|10
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|39/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
