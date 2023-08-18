How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
The Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds will send Jose Berrios and Brett Kennedy, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 139 total home runs.
- Toronto's .414 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays' .259 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Toronto has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (546 total runs).
- The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Toronto's 3.73 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Blue Jays combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.243).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 588.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.410 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Berrios goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Berrios enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this outing.
- In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kennedy will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing one hit.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|José Berríos
|Javier Assad
|8/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Justin Steele
|8/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-4
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Jameson Taillon
|8/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Zack Wheeler
|8/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-4
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Aaron Nola
|8/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Brett Kennedy
|8/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Brandon Williamson
|8/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Hunter Greene
|8/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Jack Flaherty
|8/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Dean Kremer
|8/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Kyle Gibson
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Reid Detmers
