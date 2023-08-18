Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (15.4%).

He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 32 .238 AVG .245 .246 OBP .287 .397 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

