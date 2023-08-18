Keibert Ruiz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 179 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .263 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with two homers.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (36 of 102), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.259
|.310
|OBP
|.330
|.406
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.
