Lane Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 135 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .475.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 74.4% of his games this season (90 of 121), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (46 of 121), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 67 of 121 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Alex Call
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.304
|AVG
|.259
|.344
|OBP
|.313
|.498
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|32
|56/12
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (7-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw nine scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 53rd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.