After exiting in the qualification round 1 of the Western & Southern Open in her previous tournament (losing to Ann Li), Lauren Davis will open the Tennis in the Land versus Sloane Stephens (in the round of 32). Davis is +4000 to win at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Davis at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Davis' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, on Monday, August 21 (at 10:00 AM ET), Davis will play Stephens.

Davis Stats

In her most recent match, Davis lost 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 against Li in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Davis has won one title, and her overall record is 26-20.

Davis is 20-12 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

In her 46 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Davis has averaged 21.8 games.

Davis, in 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.8 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Davis, over the past 12 months, has won 62.1% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.

Davis has claimed 65.4% of her service games on hard courts and 33.8% of her return games over the past year.

