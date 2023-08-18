Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 112 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 537 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon will get the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In two starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Luis Severino 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Randy Vasquez 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.