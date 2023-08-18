How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 112 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 351 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 537 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.449 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joan Adon will get the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs.
- In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In two starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Luis Severino
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Randy Vasquez
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
