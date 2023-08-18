Bryson Stott's Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (55-67) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Nationals Park. The contest will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - PHI (7-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 77 times and won 45, or 58.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 18-10 (64.3%).

Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 46 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 21 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

