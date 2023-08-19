Alex Call vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .193 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 49 of 98 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He has homered in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (30 of 98), with two or more runs seven times (7.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.206
|AVG
|.181
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.315
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
