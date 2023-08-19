The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with multiple hits 28 times (24.8%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 47 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 54 .256 AVG .249 .317 OBP .294 .415 SLG .410 19 XBH 19 7 HR 5 23 RBI 24 43/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Phillies Pitching Rankings