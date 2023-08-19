Joey Meneses vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 91st in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 115), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 40 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|53
|.291
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.318
|.443
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|32
|44/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (1-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
