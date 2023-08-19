Keibert Ruiz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36 games this year (35.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.259
|.304
|OBP
|.330
|.398
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
